eCash (XEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.52 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. eCash has a market capitalization of $559.37 million and $9.52 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,122.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00577572 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00205076 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,284,473,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,284,510,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
