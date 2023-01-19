Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.23% of Edify Acquisition worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $989,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

EAC stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

