Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $66.79 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

