Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lowered by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 6.3% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $271,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,768. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $334.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,077 shares of company stock worth $98,937,467. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

