ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.10 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $50.10 million and $53.21 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29690899 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $723.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

