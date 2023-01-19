Ellevest Inc. Acquires 7,876 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

