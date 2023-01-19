Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $724.55 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.