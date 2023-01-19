Ellevest Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

