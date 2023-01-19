Ellevest Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.42.

Shares of IEX opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

