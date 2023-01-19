Ellevest Inc. Sells 611 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.19.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

