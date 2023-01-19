Ellevest Inc. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nucor by 268.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $31,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $152.35 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

