Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 234,024 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $373,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.21 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.