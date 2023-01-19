Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,125 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $222.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $297.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

