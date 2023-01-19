Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 397,365 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 342,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 308,154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

