Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 88,372 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,699,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,919,813.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 855,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,405. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

