Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.83 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.94.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$9.92 on Thursday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.98%.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 10,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

