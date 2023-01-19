Energi Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Energi has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $160,301.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024324 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,416,527 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.