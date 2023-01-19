Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

ET stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

