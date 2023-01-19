Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $101.83 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $101.83 million and $848,118.13 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00014734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars.

