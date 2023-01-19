ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ENI from €14.10 ($15.33) to €15.80 ($17.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:E opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ENI will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

