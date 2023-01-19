Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Lowered by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $246.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.35.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

