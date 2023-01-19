Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,293.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,293.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

