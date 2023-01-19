Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

