EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

EOG opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.19. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.