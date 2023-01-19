Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 5,839 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $18,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.19%.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
