Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85,206 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,918,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.47. 44,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

