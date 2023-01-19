Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.55. 143,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $179.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

