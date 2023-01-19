Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $6.09 on Thursday, hitting $246.73. 58,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,429. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

