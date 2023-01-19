Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1,361.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 76,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,369. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

