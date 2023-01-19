Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,076. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.41 and a 200-day moving average of $240.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

