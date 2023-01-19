Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.83.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

