Equius Partners Inc. Acquires 42,770 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Equius Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 19.3% of Equius Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equius Partners Inc. owned 1.55% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $53,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,225,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,983,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,094,000 after purchasing an additional 88,136 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $35.63.

