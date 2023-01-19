Ergo Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00008193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.11 million and approximately $998,729.68 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,083.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00398704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00771717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00097692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00577473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00203043 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,898,853 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

