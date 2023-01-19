Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Esker from €200.00 ($217.39) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Esker Stock Performance

Shares of ESKEF opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

About Esker

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

