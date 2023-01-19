Ethereum Classic Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.64 or 0.00098140 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $172.91 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00399226 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016559 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00782909 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00576727 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001195 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00203661 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00211544 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,988,459 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
