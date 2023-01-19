Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.97. 1,685,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,175. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $172.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

