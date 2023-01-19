Euler (EUL) Price Reaches $4.15 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00019701 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $41.17 million and $1.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

