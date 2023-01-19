Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.21.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
