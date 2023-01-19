Everdome (DOME) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.80 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Everdome has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $53.33 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

