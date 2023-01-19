EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EverGen Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of EverGen Infrastructure stock remained flat at 2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.88. EverGen Infrastructure has a one year low of 1.37 and a one year high of 4.00.

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

Featured Articles

