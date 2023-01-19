Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Evolus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 195.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,517 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $561.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.83. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.