Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 385,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 166,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,319. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

