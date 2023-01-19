Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 31.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,252,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,455,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,005,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

EE stock opened at 24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of 18.31 and a 12 month high of 31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of 24.96.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.22 by 0.17. The firm had revenue of 803.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 260.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

