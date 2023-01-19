ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $477,647.50 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ExlService Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.93. The stock had a trading volume of 135,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,896. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

