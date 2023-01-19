Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.25

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.25 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 97.40 ($1.19). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.17), with a volume of 1,117 shares traded.

Feedback Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.83. The company has a market cap of £12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.50.

Insider Transactions at Feedback

In related news, insider Philipp Prince bought 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,077.90 ($4,976.08).

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

