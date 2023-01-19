Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Raised to GBX 1,150

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,490.56.

Shares of FQVTF stock remained flat at $13.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.07.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

