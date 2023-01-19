FidoMeta Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $191.13 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

