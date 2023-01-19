Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,425 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $23,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,169,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,217,000 after purchasing an additional 294,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

