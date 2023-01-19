Financial Comparison: XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) vs. AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) and AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XPEL and AZZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPEL 12.43% 40.61% 22.06% AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of XPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of XPEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AZZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for XPEL and AZZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

XPEL currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. AZZ has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Given XPEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPEL is more favorable than AZZ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPEL and AZZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPEL $259.26 million 7.48 $31.57 million $1.41 49.80 AZZ $902.66 million 1.12 $84.02 million ($1.05) -38.57

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than XPEL. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

XPEL has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPEL beats AZZ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc. manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. It sells its products to independent installers and new car dealerships, third-party distributors, and company-owned installation centers, as well as through franchisees and online sales channels. The company serves in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. XPEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to the steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides products and services to support industrial and electrical applications. It offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, and tubular products, as well as solutions and engineering resources to multi-national companies. This segment sells its products through internal sales force, manufacturers' representatives, distributors, and agents. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

