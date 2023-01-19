Financial Survey: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -121.45% -3.82% -2.78% Internet Initiative Japan 7.13% 15.97% 7.23%

Volatility & Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.72%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Internet Initiative Japan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.40 $22.13 million ($1.03) -1.06 Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.68 $139.48 million $1.55 23.37

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

